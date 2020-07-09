Coupang deploys 2,400 inspectors to prevent distribution center outbreak

Coupang, an e-commerce giant here, said Thursday it will deploy 2,400 safety inspectors in all of its Rocket Delivery Centers, to watch over the disinfection processes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Coupang has been upping its prevention measures after it closed several distribution centers found with employees confirmed with COVID-19.
According to Coupang, the inspectors will monitor its distribution centers to make sure that all orders made are prepared and delivered under the safety guidelines to prevent COVID-19 infections.
The inspectors in charge of the commuter bus will measure the body temperature of all the passengers and make sure they wear face masks, the company said. Those who show symptoms of fever and coughing will not be not allowed to get on the bus.
Other inspectors will be dispatched to the entrance of the centers, cafeterias and staff lounges to guide the employees to follow the disinfection measures, such as keeping social distance and using hand sanitizers.
Coupang said it has hired an additional 1,300 employees in a month to form the inspection teams, and spent 4.7 billion won ($3.93 million) in June for the cost.
At the Deokpyeong Distribution Center located in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, where the latest infection occurred on June 24, 300 inspectors have been deployed, the company said.
“We will continue to take the highest level of prevention measures for the safety of customers and employees,“ Ko Myung-ju, the company’s employee and labor relations chief said.
“We will spare no expense to invest in facilities and personnel to creating the standard for the safest delivery service.”
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)