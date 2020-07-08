Samsung unveils UV sterilizer for smartphones amid pandemic

Samsung’s UV sterilizer (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled an ultraviolet sterilizer with wireless charging for mobile gadgets like smartphones as hygiene awareness is growing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The portable UV sterilizer, manufactured by Samsung C&T, can disinfect smartphones, earbuds and even glasses in 10 minutes, according to the company.
It kills up to 99 percent of bacteria and germs, including E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans, according to tests done by two independent test and certification institutes, Intertek and SGS, Samsung said.
However, the company did not say whether the new gadget can kill viruses.
The sterilizer is designed with dual UV lights that enable sterilizing on both the top and bottom surfaces of the items placed inside.
It can also wirelessly charge devices at the same time as they are being disinfected.
Availability of the new sterilizer varies by market. In some countries, the device has been available since June.
It has been introduced at Samsung’s German, Romanian, Singaporean, and Hong Kong stores. In Germany, it’s being sold for 58.38 euros ($65).
In Korea, the sterilizer was launched on Wednesday both online and in stores.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
)