 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Samsung unveils UV sterilizer for smartphones amid pandemic

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Jul 8, 2020 - 17:10       Updated : Jul 8, 2020 - 17:10


Samsung’s UV sterilizer (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung’s UV sterilizer (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled an ultraviolet sterilizer with wireless charging for mobile gadgets like smartphones as hygiene awareness is growing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The portable UV sterilizer, manufactured by Samsung C&T, can disinfect smartphones, earbuds and even glasses in 10 minutes, according to the company.

It kills up to 99 percent of bacteria and germs, including E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans, according to tests done by two independent test and certification institutes, Intertek and SGS, Samsung said.

However, the company did not say whether the new gadget can kill viruses.

The sterilizer is designed with dual UV lights that enable sterilizing on both the top and bottom surfaces of the items placed inside.

It can also wirelessly charge devices at the same time as they are being disinfected.

Availability of the new sterilizer varies by market. In some countries, the device has been available since June.

It has been introduced at Samsung’s German, Romanian, Singaporean, and Hong Kong stores. In Germany, it’s being sold for 58.38 euros ($65).

In Korea, the sterilizer was launched on Wednesday both online and in stores.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114