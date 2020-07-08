 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Games exports outstrip K-pop 10 times over: report

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jul 8, 2020 - 17:16       Updated : Jul 8, 2020 - 17:43
(Nexon)
(Nexon)

The South Korean game industry propelled the nation’s content exports last year, clocking $6.9 billion, more than 10 times that of the music industry’s $640 million, according to a report released by the Ministry of Culture and Korea Creative Content Agency on Tuesday.

The report noted that the Korean game industry’s exports grew 8.9 percent on-year last year, commanding 67.2 percent of the nation’s total content exports of $10.3 billion and topping 10 other industries.

The Korean music industry, despite the popularity of K-pop, ranked fourth accounting for 6.2 percent of total content exports.

“In terms of content, K-pop and movies take the spotlight, but on a closer look, it’s games that are driving Korea’s content exports,” said Wi Jung-hyun, a professor of business administration at Chung-Ang University and head of the Korea Game Society.

“Though COVID-19 took a toll on almost every industry here, the game industry has been resilient, witnessing growth in its revenue and employment.”

The game industry was followed by the character and information industries, which exported $820 million and $660 million of contents, accounting for 7.9 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively.

Korean game makers have made significant strides in foreign markets, with NCSoft’s MMORPG game Lineage M standing as the most profitable game in Taiwan’s Google Play Store by revenue as of Wednesday, standing firm even though it was launched there more than two years ago in December 2017.

Nexon’s mobile racing game KartRider Rush+, since its launch on May 12, garnered 13 million users worldwide with daily users peaking as high as 3.5 million users.

Netmarble’s mobile role-playing game The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross has tasted global success since its launch on March 4, as it stands as the most profitable game in Hong Kong’s App Store by revenue as of Wednesday.

By revenue, the Korean game industry ranked fifth by generating 15 trillion won ($1.2 billion) last year, taking up 12 percent of the nation’s total content revenue of 125.4 trillion won. The Korean music industry ranked seventh, earning 6.6 trillion won, accounting for 5.3 percent of Korea’s total content revenue.

Publishing was the most profitable industry, making 21.1 trillion won, responsible for 16.8 percent of Korea’s total content revenue last year. It was followed by broadcasting and information industries, which collected 21 trillion won and 17.8 trillion won, controlling 16.7 percent and 14.2 percent of Korea’s total content revenue, respectively.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114