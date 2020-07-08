Han Sung Motor presents graffitied Mercedes-Benz to Gen.G Esports

Han Sung Motor CEO Ulf Ausprung (center) and members of Gen.G Esports’ League of Legends team pose for a picture at a ceremony held at Han Sung Motor’s exhibition branch in Gangnam-gu, Tuesday (Han Sung Motor)



Han Sung Motor, an official local dealer of Mercedes-Benz in Korea, said Wednesday it has delivered specially decorated vehicles to Gen.G Esports, one of the world’s leading esports organizations.



The gifted cars will be used as official vehicles for the esports organization’s League of Legends team, according to Han Sung Motor. “The company conveys the best regards and wishes to Gen.G Esports’ League of Legends team,” said Han Sung Motor CEO Ulf Ausprung.



Graffiti artist Artime Joe and visual artists Grafflex and Yong Se-ra worked on the art collaboration and created images that wrap around the entire vehicles, the company added. “I think the vehicles with special wrapping images represent the sporty image of Gen.G’s esports team,” Ausprung added.



Meanwhile, Han Sung Motor will unveil a video showing the making process of the vehicles on its official social media on Friday.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)



