Bifan to open as online-offline hybrid festival

“Whispering Corridors 6: Humming” (BIFAN)



The 24th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival will kick off Thursday, downsized with parts of the festival going online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Instead of the usual opening ceremony, the premiere of Korean horror movie “Whispering Corridors 6: Humming” from director Lee Mi-young will mark the start to the nation’s biggest genre film festival at 7 p.m. in CGV Sopung in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province. With most events taking place at the theater just west of Seoul, the festival will run for eight days until July 16.



With a mission to “amplify genre talent and introduce it to the world,” the festival will screen a total of 88 features and 85 shorts from 42 countries, with 22 features among them receiving world premieres through the event. While this year’s edition of the festival was expected to introduce 39 virtual reality cinemas, due to concerns over COVID-19 spread, 18 interactive contents among them will be introduced separately through an exhibition scheduled for later this year.







A poster for the 24th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (Bifan)