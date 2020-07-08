Hyundai Motor to hire overseas workers year-round

Hyundai Motor said Wednesday it will hire staff from abroad year-round by replacing its annual regular recruitment to boost workforce in the fields of future mobility.



The move is intended to select talented workers more timely in line with the rapidly changing business environment in the auto industry.



Recruitment areas this year include autonomous driving, power electronics, fuel cell, future energy, robotics, artificial intelligence, software and big data. The candidates are required have master’s or doctorate degrees from overseas universities or those who have similar experience. Details can be found on the automaker’s recruitment website.



“The biggest advantage of this transition is that talented applicants can apply according to their schedule to shorten the job search period,” a Hyundai Motor official said.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)