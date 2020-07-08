 Back To Top
Business

Samsung Unpacked for Galaxy Note 20 goes online on Aug. 5

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Jul 8, 2020 - 11:39       Updated : Jul 8, 2020 - 11:39


Samsung Electronics will throw its signature Unpacked show for new Galaxy products online for the first time on Aug. 5, according to the company’s invitation sent to global media and partners on Wednesday.

The invitation displayed an image of a bronze-colored crown, which might be the signature color for the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series.

The event will be broadcast live on Samsung’s corporate homepage and its newsroom website.

The South Korean tech giant is expected to present the Galaxy Note 20 lineup along with the second Galaxy Fold edition, Galaxy Z Flip 5G version, Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live, said news reports.

The Note 20 series is expected to be released starting Aug. 21, while the two foldable gadgets are expected to go on sale in September.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
