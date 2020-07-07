Citibank Korea launches AI chatbot consulting service

(Citibank Korea)



Citibank Korea said Tuesday it has launched an artificial intelligence-based chatbot consulting service to bolster its untact (contactless) digital customer service.



According to the South Korean subsidiary of the New York-based bank, the service provides round-the-clock consulting for customers that need immediate consulting. It can be used after adding Citibank channel via messenger app KakaoTalk.



The AI chatbot will help customers find the nearest Citibank branch and provide information on products sold by the lender. Links to information will be provided as well to allow users with direct and swift access to key services.



“With the demand for untact finance steadily increasing, we have launched a chatbot service that can provide safe and convenient financial services,” a Citibank officials said.



Korea’s finance sector has been reshaping digital services around the concept of untact, which promotes contactless services via digitalization.



By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)