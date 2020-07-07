[Newsmaker] New visa guidelines perplex Koreans attending US schools

The US announcement that foreign students taking online classes in the US should leave the country is creating confusion and turmoil among Korean students at US colleges and universities.
Many of them are now being forced to head back to Korea or shift to in-person classes, taking the risk of contracting the new coronavirus, if they want to maintain their visa status. The latest announcement from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement applies to F-1 and M-1 non-immigrant visa holders that were able to pursue academic and vocational coursework in the US.
“Since the Trump administration came to power, treatment of international students has gotten worse over the years, but this recent decision directly impacting the visa status seems like the US government is trying to avoid any responsibility at its hands,” said Hwang, a fourth-year applied mathematics student at Columbia University in New York.
“I will be returning to Manhattan soon anyways since Columbia University has been trying to incorporate in-person classes in the upcoming semester, but I’m personally worried of not being properly treated for the virus if I get infected.”
The 26-year-old Korean worries that international students like him may find it hard to get medical treatment or hospitalization if infected, considering how bad the virus situation has become in the US.
The US has reported the greatest number of confirmed cases around the world to date, and some areas are now struggling with a shortage of hospital beds.
The ICE announcement comes amid American colleges and universities scrambling to come up with strategies for the new academic year. The move is expected to add pressure for the schools to reopen even amid the persistent threat of COVID-19.
According to the US Chronicle of Higher Education, around 9 percent of 1,090 US colleges are planning to operate online, and 24 percent are proposing a hybrid model. Sixty percent are still in pursuit of rolling out in-person instruction.
The problem is not so severe for Korean students with valid student visas who were prepared to attend in-person classes at their institutions. They were planning to return to the states for the new academic year anyways, and the recent ICE announcement does not affect them as much as others worry.
“I was planning to go back to the states anyways and Northwestern will offer offline classes for the fall quarter,” said Lee Wung-jae, a computer science student at Northwestern University.
“The only thing I’m worried about is the virus itself, but as long as I put on masks everywhere I go, wash my hands frequently and try to avoid going out as much, then I think it will be OK.”
But the latest ICE guidance is putting many Korean students in a tough spot, as their plans for the following full year could come apart within the next 60 days.
According to the US Department of State, Korean students usually account for around 6.5 percent of all foreign enrollment at US universities. While the number of Korean students in the US has steadily fallen over the years, Korea has continued to be one of the key senders of international students to the country.
Huh Jae-yeon, 18, who won admission to the University of California, Berkeley, for this fall, is committed to staying in Korea for online classes. But she said many of her friends are on edge and are worried as to whether their visas will be issued on time if they are required to fly to the US for in-person classes.
“Some of my friends are worried of their schools transitioning to require physical presence for some of the classes,” Huh said. “If required to take offline classes, they would need student visas to enter the US, but there has been so much delay in visa processing at the embassy, so everything is uncertain at this point.”
Since March, the US Embassy to Korea has suspended all routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa appointments following the US Department of State’s announcement. As a result, Korean students who won admission to US universities were left with no choice but to sit around and wait for visa services to resume.
But the “disappointing and counterproductive” ICE announcement only adds “confusion and complexity rather than certainty and clarity” for colleges and universities that have seen their revenue sharply drop from the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting enrollment and school operations, said American Council on Education President Ted Mitchell in a statement.
“ICE should allow any international student with a valid visa to continue their education regardless of whether a student is receiving his or her education online, in person, or through a combination of both, whether in the United States or in their home country, during this unprecedented global health crisis,” Mitchell said.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)