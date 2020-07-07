N. Korea not answering call on military hotline: official

The two Koreas hold an inter-Korean military talk to discuss reopening the military hotline, June 25, 2018. (Ministry of National Defense)
The military hotline between South and North Korea has remained cut since early June when the North severed all official communication channels between the two countries in protest over launches of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets by South Koreans.
According to the Ministry of National Defense on Tuesday, the North has not been answering a routine daily call from the South, despite it having suspended further military action against Seoul.
“As far as we know, communication on the military hotline has ground to a halt,” deputy spokesperson Moon Hong-sik told a regular briefing.
The North on June 9 cut off military communication, along with hotlines connecting the offices of South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and channels at an inter-liaison office, which the North later on June 16 demolished to protest the leaflet launches by South Koreans. It, however, did not put into action its threats of hostile military actions.
The communist regime had suspended aggression and not withdrawn it, a senior military official in Seoul said, and appears ready to stage a strike again at any moment.
