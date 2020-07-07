Kwangwoon University Intelligent Defense ICT Center works to foster more professionals and intellectual property rights



In face of rising demand for artificial intelligence-based applications, Kwangwoon University Intelligent Defense ICT Center is looking to foster high-quality research professionals and help Korea gain international technological competitiveness with more intellectual property rights.

The center, established as part of the University ICT Research Center Fostering Project under the Science Ministry in 2016, has been at the center of improving the field of intelligent image processing by going beyond the conventional research paths.

With newly research technologies, the center has been looking to assist military operations by finding ways to apply new technologies in surveillance, reconnaissance and alert systems.

Unlike most research in the field of intelligent image processing, which is based on images made of RGB color sensors used in digital cameras, the research center has been working to process image data acquired from various sensors and formats with intelligent technology.

Kwangwoon University Intelligent Defense ICT Center said it has been working to stay on top of the intelligent image processing technology, as it is a key technology useful in various industries.

The center, composed of five schools including Kwangwoon University, Seoul National University, Sejong University, Yonsei University and KAIST, on top of four SMEs, has 12 professors, more than 50 student researchers and over 15 industrial researchers for 5 sub-projects and joint research efforts.

From when it was established in June 2016 until the end of last year, the center published 12 SCI papers and 25 non-SCI papers and secured intellectual property rights of 64 patent applications, 22 patent registrations, and 27 software registrations. It also has conducted 72 industry-joint research and 21 technology transfer deals.



(ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)