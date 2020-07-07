State-led research institute launches AI education platform

(ETRI)



The Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute, a state-funded research body under the ICT Ministry, announced Tuesday that it has rolled out an educational program designed to nurture experts in artificial intelligence.



The new educational program has been launched jointly by AWS and Nvidia’s regional offices, which provided assistance to develop the curriculum, according to ETRI.



ETRI’s new curriculum includes platforms that allow students to get hands-on training in AWS’ machine learning and other AI service models. Nvidia’s AI training platform -- NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute -- is also part of the curriculum, ETRI said.



ETRI added it will remodel the education space and improve the computing environment to support AI training. A computer server equipped with Nvidia’s graphics processing units is one of the upgrades that has been added to ETRI’s AI classroom.



ETRI said it would first allow its researchers to take the AI curriculum by the end of this year. The institute plans to supplement the program to export the curriculum to other state-led research institutes, it added.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)