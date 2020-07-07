 Back To Top
Life&Style

Culture Station Seoul 284 to unveil ‘New Discovery of Travel’ exhibition online

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Jul 7, 2020 - 17:15       Updated : Jul 7, 2020 - 17:15
Hareem and his band Blue Kamel Ensemble will perform at “New Discovery of Travel” exhibition (Culture Station Seoul 284)
Hareem and his band Blue Kamel Ensemble will perform at “New Discovery of Travel” exhibition (Culture Station Seoul 284)


Culture Station Seoul 284 will unveil the “New Discovery of Travel” exhibition online on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Audiences can enjoy the online content during the “2020 Special Travel Week” which runs from July 1 through July 19 on Culture Station Seoul 284’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/seoul284official).

The exhibition is themed around the question of “Why do we travel?” It was originally scheduled to run from June 23 to Aug. 8, but the opening was delayed as it became impossible to hold an offline exhibition due to the spread of the COVID-19.

“How we enjoy culture and art are changing as people comply with the social distancing measures,” Kim Tae-hoon, director of Culture Station Seoul 284 said in a statement. Kim added that as more and more people are prioritizing their health and safety when traveling, Culture Station Seoul 284 will focus on creating a new traveling culture to suit those needs.

The exhibition video will begin with a jazz performance by Sunmin Band and the main exhibition will be divided into largely three parts -- exhibition commentary, musical performance related to exhibitions, and a public reading.

The organizer highlighted the artists will be explaining some of their own artworks at the exhibition in the video.

The musical performance will take place six times at the main hall of the former train station-turned-cultural space in Seoul Station without audiences. During the performance session, the organizer said singer Hareem and his band Blue Kamel Ensemble will play diverse musical instruments from different countries.

The public reading will be themed on tourism and presented with background music and dance performances. The organizer explained the reading will consist of some theatrical elements.

The organizer also added it would closely watch the ongoing virus situation to see if it can accept in-person visitors. If the offline exhibition opens it will be announcing the details through its social media accounts and website at www.seoul284.org.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
