Bang shares his formula behind BTS’ success

In a recent paper published by Harvard Business School, Big Hit Entertainment Chairman Bang Si-hyuk shared how global sensation BTS deviates from the typical K-pop idol system and has more autonomy than other K-pop bands.During his interview with the authors of “Big Hit Entertainment and Blockbuster Band BTS: K-Pop Goes Global,” Bang said the band’s contract renegotiations -- a period when many stories of conflict arise among K-pop artists -- took place without the intervention of lawyers or agents.“We talked about whether we would be able to continue this success for another seven years. The members said, ‘We will give you seven more years, but give us the acknowledgment that we deserve for the successes that we have achieved, and reflect it in the contract,’” he said.The septet and label focused on what they could do for their fans and their customers, which enabled a rare peaceful transition and continuation of their trusted relationship. They did not talk about money either during the talks.BTS’ monthlong vacation last year, before concluding “BTS World Tour: Love Yourself,” is another deviation from common practices in the K-pop world.