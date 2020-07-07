[Monitor] S. Korea selects 7 new regulation-free zones

The Ministry of SMEs and Startups has selected seven zones across the country to benefit from the government’s exemptions from regulations to create more jobs and attract more investments.This is the third installment of the designation for the ministry’s Regulation Free Special Zone. There are now a total of 21 zones under the category.Through the zones, the ministry expects to create 1.5 trillion won in revenue, add 4,390 new jobs and attract 174 new businesses in total by 2024.