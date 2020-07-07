[News Focus] Portion of Koreans aged 50 or over exceeds 40% for 1st time

Students of a senior model class, offered by a federation of local artists, pose after completing their training courses in Mok-dong, Seoul in May 2019. (Federation of Artistic & Cultural Organization of Korea)



SEJONG -- The percentage of South Koreans aged 50 or over topped the 40 percent mark for the first time last month.



According to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, the number of those aged 50 or more reached 20.78 million as of June. This made up 40.09 percent of the entire population, up from 28.6 percent of the population in June 2010.



The tally for those aged 50 or over first rose past 20 million in 2019.



Those in their 50s topped accounted for the largest group in the June 2020 population, totaling 8.6 million, outstripping those in their 40s at 8.3 million, those in their 30s at 6.9 million and those in their 20s at 6.8 million. The people aged 10-19 and those aged under 10 numbered 6.8 million and 4 million, respectively.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)