Samsung preannounces Q2 earnings surprise amid COVID-19

(Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics on Tuesday announced its earnings guidance for the second quarter, which hinted an earnings surprise despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on major products.
Samsung said the company would post 8.1 trillion won ($6.8 billion) in operating profit for the April to June period, which would be up about 22.7 percent from a year earlier and 25.6 percent from the previous quarter.
But Q2 revenue stood at 52 trillion won, declining 7.36 percent on-year and 6.02 percent on-quarter.
The operating income ratio is estimated to be 15.6 percent, the highest since the fourth quarter of 2018.
Market observers assume that the semiconductor business performed better than expected during the period hit by the COVID0-19 impact, while the mobile and electronics units have also fared well.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
)