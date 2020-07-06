 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] S. Koreans used over 82% of state emergency relief funds in one month

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jul 7, 2020 - 10:00       Updated : Jul 7, 2020 - 10:00




South Koreans used over 82 percent of the 9.61 trillion won ($7.98 billion) worth of emergency disaster relief funds provided by the government in just one month, the Interior Ministry said.

Seoul started receiving requests for the relief funds on May 11, with people allowed to spend the money, offered in the form of credit and debit card points, the following day, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.

The money has been handed out to prop up consumer spending and bolster the local economy that has been hard hit by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Yonhap)





