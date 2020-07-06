 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Life&Style

[Photo News] KH layout editor awarded from FNA

By Korea Herald
Published : Jul 6, 2020 - 18:18       Updated : Jul 6, 2020 - 18:36
 
The Korea Herald publisher and CEO Kwon Chung-won (left) and layout editor Lee Yoon-joo attend an event to mark the 5th anniversary of the Foreign Language Newspapers Association of Korea at Dalgaebi restaurant in central Seoul on Monday.

Editor Lee received a plaque for her contribution to enhancing The Korea Herald’s brand with outstanding page layouts and designs.

Editor Lee (second from right) poses for the camera along with other awardees from Korea Times, Korea JoonAang Daily and Aju News at the ceremony on Monday.

The newspaper association was founded in 2015 with four newspaper companies that print in English.

(Photo: Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114