Hwang Jung-eum returns through fantasy rom-com ‘Men are Men’

Lead cast members of “Men are Men” -- from left: Yoon Hyun-min, Hwang Jung-eum and Seo Ji-hoon -- pose for photos during a promotional event for “Men are Men” on Monday. (KBS)



Hwang Jung-eum who has enjoyed success with romantic-comedy dramas is returning to the small screen through another lovey-dovey drama show.



In the new drama “Men are Men” on KBS2, Hwang will play Seo Hyun-joo, a workaholic web comic platform coordinator who vows marriage to herself, only to find herself challenged to rethink the value of love by two suitors.



Hwang, along with the series’ producer Choi Yoon-suk and lead cast members Yoon Hyun-min, Seo Ji-hoon, Choi Myung-gil and Jo Woo-ri, held a promotional press conference Monday, before the first episode aired.



According to the producer, the drama seeks to deal with the issue of forgoing marriage by portraying the lives of women who have different ideas about love and commitment.



“The drama shows the predicaments, lifestyles and romantic relationships of four women who are each against marriage, married, single and divorced,” Choi said, adding he hopes viewers can easily relate to the story. Choi previously helmed KBS dramas “Queen of Mystery” second season (2018) and “Good Manager” (2017).







“Men are Men” (KBS)