Scorching heat to return after another monsoon rain on Friday

(Yonhap)
Scorching heat will come back to South Korea after the monsoon rains projected to hit the country begin on Friday.
The Korea Meteorological Administration said another extended period of rain will kick off Friday from clouds currently stationed near Jeju Island advancing north. The agency, which has refrained from forecasting the beginning and end of monsoon seasons since 2009, said it that the end of this year‘s monsoon season cannot be accurately predicted.
This year’s monsoon season officially started in Jeju Island on June 10 and spread to other regions on June 24. The KMA said a heat wave will begin in July and August after the monsoon rains expected later this week end, making this summer one of the hottest in decades.
The agency expects a greater number of heat wave alerts to be issued than last year, after the country underwent the hottest June on record since data started being collected in 1973.
The KMA said June‘s average high temperature rose to 28 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees higher than the average of the past 30 years. The agency added that the greater average temperature came from North Pacific high pressure, which is hot and humidity, and the influx of warm southwesterly winds.
Before the monsoon rains start Friday, the KMA said the country will see daytime temperatures rise to as high as 31 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday.
Up to 20 millimeters of rain is expected on Monday in some areas of Gangwon, North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang provinces, the agency said. Up to 40 millimeters of rain is forecast Tuesday for some regions within Gangwon and North Gyeongsang provinces, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong wind.
Jeju Island, the southernmost region of South Korea, will see 60 millimeters of rain between 3 p.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Tuesday.
