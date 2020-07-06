[Photo News] Absolut’s project for a breathing city

(Yonhap)



Pernod Ricard Korea President and CEO Jean Touboul (center) draws on a bottle that has been prepainted with Airlite, an eco-friendly paint, during the Absolut Eco Street Art Project held by the company in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, on Monday.



The liquor maker built a structure using container boxes, on which a graffiti artist Xeva depicted “The Breathing City,” using special eco-friendly paint Airlite.



The Absolut Eco Street Art Project is Pernod Ricard Korea’s first attempt to connect art with technology -- the special paint -- to address the environmental issues, aiming to raise awareness and also encourage actions from the public.



Airlite is a special eco-friendly paint, which, activated by light, creates anions and reduces pollution in the air.



Starting Monday, the event will run until July 30.



