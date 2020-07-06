New Audi A4 picked as car of month: KAJA

The New Audi A4 (Audi Korea)
The Korea Automobile Journalists Association said Monday that it has selected German carmaker Audi’s luxury sedan the New Audi A4 as its car of the month.
Every month, the association selects its best model among new vehicles and face-lifted versions that were launched within the past month, based on five criteria including exterior, interior design, practicality, safety and comfort features, product marketability and purchasing intent.
For July, the Lexus UX F Sport, which was launched last month, and the New Audi A4 were nominated.
The New Audi A4 received a total of 17.7 out of 25 points -- four points for product practicality and 3.7 points in the exterior design category.
“The New Audi A4 was made with Audi’s new design concept of dynamic sportiness, along with various high-tech safety and convenience features. Its 12.3-inch screen and infotainment system offer a joy of driving,” said an official from the KAJA.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)