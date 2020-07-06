 Back To Top
National

S. Korea adds 48 COVID-19 cases

By Ock Hyun-ju
Published : Jul 6, 2020 - 10:29       Updated : Jul 6, 2020 - 13:32
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea reported 48 more COVID-19 cases Monday as the country continues to see small-scale outbreaks, infections coming from overseas as well as an increasing number of cases with unidentified routes of transmission.

Half of the new cases, 24, were locally transmitted and the other half were imported. Of the locally transmitted cases, seven were registered in Gwangju in connection with a previously identified Buddhist temple cluster. Five cases were reported in Gyeonggi Province, five in Incheon, two each in South Jeolla Province, Daejeon and Seoul, according to Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The total of cases linked to the temple in Gwangju rose to 80. 

A surge in cases in South Jeolla Province, which surrounds Gwangju, led the provincial government to tighten social distancing measures starting Monday. Under the “social distancing level 2,” gatherings of 50 or more people indoors or 100 or more people outdoors are banned, and wearing masks is mandatory when using public transportation.

“Domestic cases are at a controllable level, but small-scale outbreaks continue, and cases with unknown transmission routes also see a rising trend little by little,” Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said Monday at a meeting on the country’s disaster control.

Of the total cases reported for the past week, infection routes for 10.7 percent of the cases remain unidentified, according to Park.

Korea reported 24 additional imported cases, with 15 people detected at the airport quarantine screening and the rest while under quarantine after they entered the country from abroad.

Out of the country’s total 13,137 cases, 11,848 people, or 90.18 percent, were released from quarantine after making full recoveries.

One more patient died, bringing the death toll to 284. The overall fatality rate stands at 2.16 percent.

The country has carried out 1,297,367 tests since Jan. 3, with 21,292 people being tested as of Monday.

By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)
