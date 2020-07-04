 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Retailers set to hold bargain events over weekend amid state-led sales festival

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 4, 2020 - 10:59       Updated : Jul 4, 2020 - 10:59
Media facade artworks promoting the
Media facade artworks promoting the "Donghaeng" sales adorn the Sungnyemun Gate in Jung-gu, Seoul, on June 2 (Yonhap)
Shoppers who want to bag a bargain may have to visit major retailers across the country over the weekend as major outlets are planning to hold big events in line with a state-led sales festival designed to boost spending amid the pandemic.

South Korea kicked off the 17-day sales festival, called the "Korea Donghaeng Sale" campaign, on June 26 in an effort to boost faltering domestic demand amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

"Donghaeng" means going along together in Korean.

With the sales campaign entering the second week, local discount store chains have prepared to unleash products at super bargain prices as they view this weekend as the last chance to bolster sales during the festival.

The operators of discount store chains should close their outlets on the second and fourth Sunday every month under regulations designed to help smaller neighborhood shops. They should shut down outlets on July 12, the last day of the sales fest, following the closure on June 28.

E-Mart Inc., the country's biggest discount store chain by sales, kicked off "limited deal" events this week to sell about 10 products at super-low prices. The monthly events will run through the end of this year.

This month, it will sell 12 kinds of products, including watermelons, eggs and onions. The events will end once prepared products are sold out.

Lotte Mart, another major discount store chain, will cut prices of some fresh and processed food as well as daily necessities by half during discount events that will run on Saturday and Sunday.

Lotte Mart said selected items will be sold at prices that will effectively leave no margin for it.

The sales festival has been joined by department stores, discount outlets, e-commerce operators and smaller merchants across the nation.

Three major department stores, hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, saw their sales rise by around 20 percent during the first three days of the sales campaign, compared with the same period of last year, according to industry officials.

But traditional markets and smaller merchants have not felt impacts of the festival despite promotion efforts. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114