AMPAC Fine Chemicals appoints Jeff Butler as President

AMPAC Fine Chemicals, one of the constituents of the consolidated global pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing organization SK Pharmteco, said Friday that it has appointed Jeff Butler as the new president.



Butler was previously vice president of project management at AFC.



Promoted as the president, Butler is now responsible for operations across all US-based facilities, AFC said.



“Jeff has been very instrumental in the growth of AFC. His technical leadership coupled with his business acumen will allow him to further lead AFC’s success as our US Operations continue their swift expansion,” said Aslam Malik, CEO of SK Pharmteco, the parent company of AFC.





Butler holds a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of California, Davis and conducted his post-doctoral research in chemistry at the University of Texas at Austin.



Butler will continue to operate out of the company‘s Rancho Cordova facilities in California, AFC said.



AFC is a US-based company that manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients and registers intermedites for pharmaceutical customers. Its operations are in Rancho Cordova and El Dorado Hills in California, La Porte, Texas and in Petersburg, Virginia. AFC‘s capabilities include process development, scale-up and continued Good Manufacturing Practice-compliant commercial production.



AFC is a portfolio company of SK Pharmteco, which is a portfolio company of SK Holdings.



SK Holdings acquired AFC in 2018 and launched the consolidated SK Pharmteco in 2019, comprising of Korea’s SK Biotek and Europe‘s SK Biotek Ireland.



SK Pharmteco is a strategic part of SK’s growing pharmaceutical sector, AFC said.





By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)