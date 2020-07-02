 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

GS Caltex expands eco-friendly compounded resin

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jul 2, 2020 - 18:01       Updated : Jul 2, 2020 - 18:01
GS Caltex President Hur Sae-hong
GS Caltex President Hur Sae-hong


GS Caltex is expanding an upcycling method that goes further than simply recycling plastic waste and creates new value by mixing materials.

The firm said it plans to increase the production of compounded resin made from recycled plastic waste to streamline resources and reduce carbon emissions. Compound resin is a functional plastic widely used as a raw material for automotive and home appliance parts.

If plastic waste is recycled to produce compounded resin instead of being incinerated, carbon dioxide is expected to be reduced by 6.1 million tons annually -- equivalent to planting 9.3 million pine trees -- according to the oil refiner.

GS Caltex has launched an eco-friendly compounded resin project using plastic waste since 2010. Currently, annual production of eco-friendly compounded resin is 25,000 tons, 2.5 times larger than its initial production and exceeding 10 percent of the total compounded resin production.

President Hur Sae-hong said, “The existing resource-consumption method that relies on mining, use and disposal has faced limitations. An upcycling method is essential as it increases the resource circulation rate and creates new value through efficient use of waste.”

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)







Shin Ji-hye기자@heraldcorp.com
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114