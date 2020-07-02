 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

McDonald’s Korea rolls out Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jul 2, 2020 - 15:26       Updated : Jul 2, 2020 - 15:26
(McDonald's Korea)
(McDonald's Korea)

McDonald’s Korea said Thursday it is rolling out a deluxe version of its steady-seller Quarter Pounder with Cheese as a limited edition that will add more fresh vegetables to the standard burger.

According to the burger chain, the Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe adds more fresh vegetables, including lettuce, tomato and onions, to the standard burger to bring a richer flavor.

The new burger is available for a limited time until July 29.

The Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe is also one of the new items under the company’s Best Burger Initiative, McDonald’s Korea said. Under the initiative, the company has changed the overall cooking procedures and ingredients to improve the quality of the burgers.

“We added fresh vegetables such as lettuce and tomato to the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, which had received steady support from customers, so we expect the new burger to receive love from customers who prefer rich flavors,” a McDonald’s Korea official said.

The Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe is priced at 5,500 won for the burger and 6,900 won for the combo meal.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114