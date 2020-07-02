McDonald’s Korea rolls out Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe

(McDonald's Korea)
McDonald’s Korea said Thursday it is rolling out a deluxe version of its steady-seller Quarter Pounder with Cheese as a limited edition that will add more fresh vegetables to the standard burger.
According to the burger chain, the Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe adds more fresh vegetables, including lettuce, tomato and onions, to the standard burger to bring a richer flavor.
The new burger is available for a limited time until July 29.
The Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe is also one of the new items under the company’s Best Burger Initiative, McDonald’s Korea said. Under the initiative, the company has changed the overall cooking procedures and ingredients to improve the quality of the burgers.
“We added fresh vegetables such as lettuce and tomato to the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, which had received steady support from customers, so we expect the new burger to receive love from customers who prefer rich flavors,” a McDonald’s Korea official said.
The Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe is priced at 5,500 won for the burger and 6,900 won for the combo meal.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)