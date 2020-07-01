Taking the road less traveled

Lee Hyung-jin, CEO of My Normal, poses with bulletproof coffee (My Normal)



While many Koreans dream of working for major corporations, they may not be as grand as they sound.



People can pursue career goals and earn high salaries at big companies, but the heavy workload and frequent get-togethers can lead many workers to poor health. While the cultures of large companies have been changing recently, many workers are often left to choose between their careers and their personal health.



Two startup CEOs, Lee Hyung-jin and Lim Ji-young, who experienced deteriorating health while working in the corporate sector, decided to quit their stable, high-paying jobs to start businesses making healthy food for busy people.



Lee started working at SK Energy right after graduating Seoul National University. However, during the four years at SK, his health became worse and worse.



“I got a lot of stress from work back then. I had an irregular diet and ate junk food all the time. I suffered from obesity, metabolic syndrome and hair loss, stemming from frequent drinking sessions, stress and overwork,” he said. “At one point, I was a supplement addict, taking over 20 supplements a day. Although my body recovered a bit, the problem wasn’t solved at its core. It was then that I read the book ‘The Bulletproof Diet.’”



After reading the book by Dave Asprey introducing the high-fat, very low-carb ketogenic diet, Lee thought changing the way he ate was the way to maintain a healthy body. Although he was at first skeptical of the effects of a ketogenic diet, which claimed weight-loss and increased concentration, after just three months, he lost 15 kilograms and quit many of his supplement pills.



My Normal’s signature product, butter coffee, or bulletproof coffee (My Normal)



Lee went on to quit SK Energy and create My Normal, which makes ketogenic diet products. Its main product is the bulletproof coffee, or butter coffee, made by blending espresso, butter and MCT oil that can serve as a meal replacement for busy workers. The company also makes keto-allulose, a syrup that even people with diabetes can eat, and an ice cream that has no added sugar.



“My parents said to me when I left SK, ‘Why leave such a good job?’ and looking back, the job I had was indeed very good given the salary I got,” said Lee. He recalled being able to convince his parents after his mother tried the ketogenic diet, when she lost 7 kilograms and recovered from existing health issues.



With the ketogenic diet, Lee thinks that people can take care of their health even while concentrating on their careers.



“My dream is to make the ketogenic diet mainstream in Korea. Through a ketogenic diet, I hope people fulfill their dreams without disregarding their health,” said Lee.



Lim Ji-young was a lawyer at BKL, one of the biggest law firms in Korea, for eight years before quitting her job to start a homemade granola company. It was not an easy decision.



“Since the beginning, I wanted to go to law school, and I wanted to be a lawyer at a big law firm,” she said. “By driving towards that goal, I was able to achieve it and felt immense satisfaction from work. However, while skipping meals to try and meet deadlines and pulling multiple all-nighters, I felt that this wasn’t the lifestyle that I dreamed of.”



Then, she went on a life-changing study abroad program in the UK funded by the firm. There, Lim experienced the lifestyle she had dreamed of, one where she could have a healthy life with a healthy diet. When she returned after 15 months, she no longer thought being a lawyer was the only possible path in her life. It was then that she started to make granola at least once a week, to eat for breakfast with yogurt.



Lim Ji-young, CEO of Modern Guru, cooks her granola. (Modern Guru)



“I started giving out the homemade granola to my colleagues who also had the same unhealthy lifestyle, and the response was better than I imagined,” she said. “As such, I thought that since there were so many people like me who just eat unhealthy food from convenience stores for breakfast because they are too busy with work, I wanted to make a healthy, easy-to-eat breakfast replacement.”



Not a single person supported Lim’s decision to quit being a lawyer and start a granola company.



“My parents, of course, were against the decision, and my colleagues called me mad and reminded me how much effort I had put into becoming a lawyer which would all go to waste,” she said.



Lim Ji-young poses with her granola products. (Job Company)