Han Sung Motor launches AMG Playground club for Mercedes-AMG owners

AMG Playground members pose for a photo after a launching ceremony held at AMG Speedway in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province on June 13. (Han Sung Motor)
Han Sung Motor, an official dealer of Mercedes-Benz in Korea, said Wednesday it has launched the AMG Playground membership club for its customers, offering opportunities for activities and networking among Mercedes-AMG owners.
AMG Playground has invited new owners of Mercedes-AMG vehicles to join the club. Those who purchased more than two Mercedes-AMG vehicles at Han Sung Motor since 2017 or those who have purchased a vehicle in the Mercedes-AMG GT lineup will be categorized as AMG Mania members. Those who have purchased more than one Mercedes-AMG vehicle at Han Sung Motor since 2018 will be categorized as AMG Owner members.
Membership eligibility will be renewed each year, the company said.
On June 13 and 14, Han Sung Motor hosted the launch event for the AMG Playground club at AMG Speedway in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, offering various activities for club members including track experiences such as circuit driving, a Gymkhana challenge, a drag race and a pit stop challenge.
“To offer exciting programs for customers who prefer Mercedes-AMG brand, we are going to fully support the operation of such membership clubs,” said Han Sung Motor CEO Ulf Ausprung, adding that the company will launch more clubs for its customers in the future.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)