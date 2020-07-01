 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Korea adds 51 more cases of COVID-19

By Kim Arin
Published : Jul 1, 2020 - 10:23       Updated : Jul 1, 2020 - 13:55
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Korea added 51 more cases of COVID-19 in the 24-hour period ending midnight Tuesday, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s daily situation report.

Among them, 36 were locally transmitted and 15 were imported.

Seoul and the surrounding area accounted for most of the new cases linked to local transmissions, recording 20. Gwangju had 12 such cases, Daejeon three and Daegu one.

Greater Seoul, including Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, now makes up 22.4 percent of the 12,850 cases nationwide.

A large majority at 11,613, or 90.4 percent, of those diagnosed have been declared recovered and released from care. A further 955 patients are still undergoing treatment.

So far, 282 people have died with COVID-19, leaving the fatality rate at 2.19 percent. Death rates are higher among men at 2.73 percent, as compared to women at 1.79 percent.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114