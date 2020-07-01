Korea adds 51 more cases of COVID-19

(Yonhap)
Korea added 51 more cases of COVID-19 in the 24-hour period ending midnight Tuesday, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s daily situation report.
Among them, 36 were locally transmitted and 15 were imported.
Seoul and the surrounding area accounted for most of the new cases linked to local transmissions, recording 20. Gwangju had 12 such cases, Daejeon three and Daegu one.
Greater Seoul, including Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, now makes up 22.4 percent of the 12,850 cases nationwide.
A large majority at 11,613, or 90.4 percent, of those diagnosed have been declared recovered and released from care. A further 955 patients are still undergoing treatment.
So far, 282 people have died with COVID-19, leaving the fatality rate at 2.19 percent. Death rates are higher among men at 2.73 percent, as compared to women at 1.79 percent.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)