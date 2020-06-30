 Back To Top
Business

[Graphic News] Exports of ramyeon, kimchi jump amid pandemic

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jul 1, 2020 - 10:01       Updated : Jul 1, 2020 - 10:01




Exports of the Korean staple kimchi and the instant noodle ramyeon posted double-digit growth in the February-May period from a year earlier on increased online purchases amid the new coronavirus outbreak, data showed.

In the January-May period, exports of ramyeon and kimchi jumped 36 percent and 37 percent on-year, respectively, to $249 million and $162 million, according to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation.

Outbound shipments of ramyeon jumped 40 percent to $55 million in May alone compared to the same month of last year after marking double-digit growth in the previous three months.

Overseas sales of kimchi also soared 60 percent on-year to $59 million in May, according to the data. (Yonhap)



