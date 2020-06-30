 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Samsung to skip Europe's largest consumer electronics show on virus woes

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 30, 2020 - 15:17       Updated : Jun 30, 2020 - 15:17
(Samsung Electronics Co.-Yonhap)
(Samsung Electronics Co.-Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest smartphone and TV vendor, has decided not to participate in Europe's largest consumer electronics fair due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the company said Tuesday.

Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) 2020 is scheduled to take place from September 3 to 5 in Berlin, Germany, this year.

Samsung has been a regular exhibitor at the tech show since 1991.

Meanwhile, Samsung's smaller rival, LG Electronics Inc., has yet to confirm its IFA participation, but sources said the company is positively reviewing its options to join the tech event in Germany. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114