Samsung to skip Europe's largest consumer electronics show on virus woes

(Samsung Electronics Co.-Yonhap)



Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest smartphone and TV vendor, has decided not to participate in Europe's largest consumer electronics fair due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the company said Tuesday.



Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) 2020 is scheduled to take place from September 3 to 5 in Berlin, Germany, this year.



Samsung has been a regular exhibitor at the tech show since 1991.



Meanwhile, Samsung's smaller rival, LG Electronics Inc., has yet to confirm its IFA participation, but sources said the company is positively reviewing its options to join the tech event in Germany. (Yonhap)