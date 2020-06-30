Hyundai Motor rolls out larger, smarter Santa Fe

The new Santa Fe (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor on Tuesday rolled out a face-lifted version of its signature midsized sport utility vehicle Santa Fe, which has been built on a new platform.
The new Santa Fe is a refreshed version of the fourth-generation model that was launched in 2018.
The model has gone through drastic exterior and interior design changes, including the T-shape Daytime Running Light and a wide radiator grille which has been designed under a concept “Eagle’s eye,” according to the automaker.
All menu operation and shift-by-wire buttons are located near the driver’s right hand side for intuitive usage, while 12.3-inch full LCD dashboard and 10.25-inch navigation infotainment screen aim for clearer delivery of information.
By applying Hyundai Motor’s next-generation platform to the new Santa Fe, the legroom in the backseat has become longer by 34 millimeters and the storage space is larger by nine liters to load up to 634 liters when seats are completely folded.
The next-generation powertrain Smart stream D2.2 engine has been applied for the first time in a Hyundai Motor SUV, offering up to 202 horsepower and maximum torque of 45 kilogram meters.
The automaker has also put the world’s first smart-driving mode which reads and detects the driver’s driving preference. It can save driving styles of up to three drivers along with eco, sports and comfort modes, depending on the driver and road situation.
Eight exterior and five interior color options are available.
The price of the new Santa Fe diesel 2.2 model begins from 31.2 million won ($26,000) for the lowest Premium trim, 35.1 million won for Prestige trim and 39.8 million won for the highest Calligraphy trim. The gasoline model will be launched in the second half of this year, Hyundai Motor said.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)