Former Daimler Trucks director to lead Hyundai Motor’s commercial vehicles

Hyundai Motor Group Vice President of Commercial Vehicle Development Division Martin Zeilinger (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday it has tapped Martin Zeilinger, former head director at Daimler Trucks, to lead its research and development of commercial vehicles and hydrogen-powered electric trucks and buses.
Zeilinger will join the South Korean automaker as vice president from Wednesday. He has worked at Daimler Group for over 30 years, specializing in both engineering and advanced engineering of trucks and buses, as well as testing electric powertrains.
“I’m very proud to join Hyundai Motor Group which has been seeking to gain global growth momentum with new technologies. I hope to demonstrate my ability in eco-friendly tech, as commercial vehicle industry can improve the environment with new technologies and models,” said Zeilinger in a statement.
After graduating from the University of Stuttgart majoring in aerospace engineering, he joined Mercedes-Benz Trucks in 1987. In 2004, he moved to Daimler Trucks’ subsidiary company Evobus to develop hydrogen-powered and diesel-hybrid city bus. Since 2014, he has led the group’s project for developing autonomous trucks and urban-type electric trucks.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)