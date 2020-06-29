 Back To Top
National

Air Force to procure 20 upgraded homegrown trainer jets

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 29, 2020 - 20:44       Updated : Jun 29, 2020 - 20:44

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The state-run arms procurement agency has signed a deal to procure 20 new homegrown trainer jets for the Air Force, officials said Monday.

Under the 688.3 billion-won (US$573.34 million) deal, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) will supply 20 TA-50 Block-2 aircraft, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said. They will be deployed by 2024, the agency added.

TA-50 Block-2 is an upgraded version of KAI's T-50 trainer jet, which is now in service. The new planes will replace KF-16 fighters, according to DAPA officials. (Yonhap)

