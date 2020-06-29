 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

NHN launches automated in-hospital messenger service

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Jun 29, 2020 - 17:18       Updated : Jun 29, 2020 - 17:21
TOAST MedicalTalk (NHN)
TOAST MedicalTalk (NHN)
Korean information technology firm NHN said Monday it has launched an automated in-hospital messenger service setting out to streamline medical professionals’ workflow.

The system is optimal for cases where medical professionals from several disciplines have to collaborate, NHN said.

TOAST MedicalTalk will first be applied at Severance Hospital in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.

The communication tool aids medical professionals in delivering patient-centered treatment. It combines the preexisting software infrastructure within the hospital, facilitating wide-ranging features. Doctors assigned to a patient can browse patient data on the messenger, automatically join a chat group where they can send each other emergency notices, start a video call and share documents and images.

The program boasts high security for patient data, requiring fingerprints and facial recognition information on top of a personal identification number when anyone tries to access the platform from outside the hospital.

All stored information -- including text messages, images, documents and videos -- are barred from being copied and taken outside the platform, the company said.

SPTek, a cloud and mobile service platform developer, co-developed MedicalTalk together with NHN’s work-collaboration solution TOAST Workplace Dooray!

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114