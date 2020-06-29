NHN launches automated in-hospital messenger service

TOAST MedicalTalk (NHN)
Korean information technology firm NHN said Monday it has launched an automated in-hospital messenger service setting out to streamline medical professionals’ workflow.
The system is optimal for cases where medical professionals from several disciplines have to collaborate, NHN said.
TOAST MedicalTalk will first be applied at Severance Hospital in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.
The communication tool aids medical professionals in delivering patient-centered treatment. It combines the preexisting software infrastructure within the hospital, facilitating wide-ranging features. Doctors assigned to a patient can browse patient data on the messenger, automatically join a chat group where they can send each other emergency notices, start a video call and share documents and images.
The program boasts high security for patient data, requiring fingerprints and facial recognition information on top of a personal identification number when anyone tries to access the platform from outside the hospital.
All stored information -- including text messages, images, documents and videos -- are barred from being copied and taken outside the platform, the company said.
SPTek, a cloud and mobile service platform developer, co-developed MedicalTalk together with NHN’s work-collaboration solution TOAST Workplace Dooray!
