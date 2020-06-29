Tripartite dialogue nowhere near conclusion despite nearing deadline

From left: Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, Korea Enterprises Federation Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, Federation of Korean Trade Unions Chairman Kim Dong-myung, Korean Confederation of Trade Unions chief Kim Myeong-hwan and Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Park Yong-maan toast before starting the eighth tripartite dialogue earlier this month. The sector representatives of labor, business and the government have been struggling to reach an agreement on ways to overcome the economic crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic by Tuesday as scheduled from disagreements. (Yonhap)