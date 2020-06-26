 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai to launch upgraded Genesis G90 next month

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 26, 2020 - 14:56       Updated : Jun 26, 2020 - 14:56
(Hyundai Motor Co.-Yonhap)
(Hyundai Motor Co.-Yonhap)

Hyundai Motor Co. said Friday it will launch the upgraded G90 flagship sedan under its independent Genesis brand next month to boost sales.

The facelifted G90 comes with a 3.3-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, a 3.8-liter gasoline engine or a 5.0-liter gasoline engine, with prices ranging from 79 million won ($66,000) to 160 million won, the company said in a statement.

The G90 is equipped with multiple safety features, such as parking collision-avoidance assist reverse (PCA-R), Genesis adaptive control suspension and intelligent front-lighting system, it said.

Hyundai sells the G70, G80 and G90 sedans, as well as the GV80 SUV, under the Genesis brand.

Its sales fell 26 percent to 1,288,629 vehicles in the January-May period from 1,748,911 units a year earlier as people opted not to visit dealerships amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Yonhap)
