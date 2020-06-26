Riot Games starts fundraising for COVID-19 relief

Champion skins and emoticons that Riot Games featured for COVID-19 relief (Riot Games)
Riot Games will donate proceeds from the sale of certain in-game items to help people suffering from the spread of COVID-19.
Starting Friday at 5 a.m. until July 24, proceeds from three in-game champion skins, or character decorations, as well as other accessory items, such as limited icons and emoticons, will be donated to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund.
The three champion skins for the event, which are Nurse Akali, Kennen M.D. and Surgeon Shen, are all medical-staff-related skins in order to show appreciation for the medical professionals working on the front lines against the virus. Previously, proceeds of over $160,000 US from the Nurse Akali skin were donated to the Red Cross to help Japan in 2011 when it suffered from a tsunami and earthquake.
“This is just one small way we can help make a difference together. We hope you can join us in having a positive impact on all our communities,” announced Riot Games online on Friday.
This isn’t the first donation by Riot Games toward COVID-19 relief. Riot Games has donated $4.5 million for COVID-19 globally, and through a Mid-Season Streaming Marathon in May, featuring the Mid-Season Cup, it donated additional $630,000 from the event and streaming profits.
Also, Riot Games donated 10,000 protective suits and scrubs each to the Korean Medical Association in March.
By Lim Jang-won
