 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

[Best Brand] Geumsan Black Ginseng Specialty goes global

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 30, 2020 - 14:21       Updated : Jun 30, 2020 - 14:21

HEALTH FOOD
GEUMSAN BLACK GINSENG SPECIALTY

When Geumsan Black Ginseng Specialty started out in 2012, it only had two employees. However, despite its humble beginnings, the headcount now stands at 27, with its revenue spiking to 4.3 billion won ($3.5 million) last year from 150 million won in 2015 thanks to its flagship product “Geumheuk.”

Geumheuk Korean black ginseng tonic is manufactured by a unique process that steams and dries Korean ginseng nine times. Its juice is extracted for 48 hours or more at low temperatures. Compared to red ginseng, which undergoes the process two or three times, black ginseng contains a higher amount of ginsenoside Rg3, a substance known for its anti-cancer and anti-cholesterol effects, according to the company.

To ensure quality, Geumsan analyzes heavy metal concentrations and pesticide residues in the soil before planting ginseng seedlings, and checks about 280 types of pesticide residues in raw ginseng prior to harvest. For its efforts, its ginseng received a Good Agricultural Practice certificate from the International Ginseng and Herb Research Institute only given to ginseng from which any pesticide residues were not detected.

Based on strong domestic sales, Geumsan now aims global expansion. Currently, Geumsan runs six stores in Vietnam and one in New York. Now, it is exporting products including those with halal and kosher certifications to countries such as France, Canada, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka and China. It exported $70,000 worth of products last year.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114