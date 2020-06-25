[Eye interview] Journeying the world on wings of music

Singer Yi Sung-yol performs at a concert



This year was to have been my “big” travel year.



The ambitious plan included two weeks in Tuscany, basking in the autumn sun and sauntering the streets of Florence. Having decided on the destination, I followed Instagram pictures of Italy in all their golden and azure glory, and had Rai Radio Tutta Italiana as background noise, the music on the Italian radio station transporting me thousands of miles away to a place that sounded full of life and joy. I served panettone on Christmas, forgoing setting a Christmas pudding aflame.



Then the novel coronavirus happened. It effectively shut down most international travel as countries closed off borders. Italy bore the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic in the early months and I stopped listening to the Italian radio, disheartened by the tragedy and the fact that Italy would be out of the question for quite some time.



I then sought solace elsewhere. Listening to EBS Radio’s “World Music Travel,” one is transported to countries around the globe, border closures notwithstanding. Music literally transcends borders.



Leading the legion of loyal followers in this world travel is singer Yi Sung-yol. And who better than Yi as a guide to lead you through the rich offerings of diverse music from around the world. The musician, often called a singer’s singer, has been keeping his fans on their toes ever since his debut in Korea in 1994, as a member of rock band duo and subsequently a solo artist, each new album opening up new vistas.



The music program, which airs 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily with repeat broadcasts starting at 10 p.m., is a kaleidoscope of musical offerings from different countries, although by Yi’s own admission, they are well-known pieces in the parts of the world from which they hail. “The producer keeps it to the top 10s, top 20s,” said Yi during an interview with The Korea Herald at a cafe in Seoul earlier this month. As for the preponderance of songs in Spanish, Yi explains that the Latin music market is larger than the English-language music market.



Yet a variety is ensured through different programming each day of the week. For example, lesser-known, obscure indie musicians are featured on Tuesdays while on Fridays, jazz music selected by the publisher of the country’s top jazz magazine takes to the air.



The overarching principle in the selection of music is to aim for a mix while staying away from pieces that are too obscure, according to Yi.



Pleasant surprises are to be found in Yi’s own selections that are featured on Saturdays and Sundays. On a recent weekend, music by Mohsen Namjoo, a dissident artist from Iran, was a surprise discovery. “I like to listen to good singers singing in Farsi. Namjoo sings old Persian poetry written in the Middle Ages,” Yi explained in an email exchanged after the interview. “By the way, I do not speak or understand Persian!” he added.



The selection for that weekend had been titled “Music of Dissent” and featured an eclectic mix of music, from the aforementioned Persian songs to French rapper Keny Arkana’s “Desobeissance Civile” to Beethoven Symphony No. 3 “Eroica.” Beethoven had originally dedicated the piece to Napoleon Bonaparte, but scratched out his name from the manuscript when he heard that Napoleon had crowned himself the emperor of France. He then and titled it “Eroica” -- the heroic -- referring to the heroic in everyday people.





Singer Yi Sung-yol poses at a cafe in Seoul on June 5. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)