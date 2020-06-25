 Back To Top
National

Tennessee wins 2020 Global Clean Environment Prize

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Jun 25, 2020 - 16:55       Updated : Jun 25, 2020 - 16:55
(State of Tennessee Korea Office)
(State of Tennessee Korea Office)
The US state of Tennessee won the 2020 Global Clean Environment Prize in the public sector Thursday for making recognizable environmental improvements while pursuing economic growth.

At the 2020 Global Clean Environment Awards Ceremony in Seoul, the 16th most populous state in the United States was recognized for improving the environment in Chattanooga, considered one of the most polluted cities in the US, while achieving economic development at the same time, through cleanup projects run by the state government and citizens.

“Human beings can no longer take a one-sided position regarding either business or the environment,” said Shin Hee-jung, director of the State of Tennessee Korea Office, who attended the ceremony.

“Accordingly, Tennessee is always attempting to achieve harmony between economic development and environmental protection.”

Tennessee is home to the US branches of several South Korean companies including Hankook Tire, LG Electronics and Hyosung Heavy Industries and is looking to attract more Korean investment, the State of Tennessee Korea Office said.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
