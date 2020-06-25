 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Five South Korean sailors abducted in waters off Benin

By Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Jun 25, 2020 - 17:38       Updated : Jun 25, 2020 - 17:42
Panofi Frontier vessel (Yonhap)
Panofi Frontier vessel (Yonhap)

Five South Korean sailors and a Ghanaian have been kidnapped by unidentified armed groups in waters off Benin in West Africa, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday. 

Unknown gunmen, believed to be pirates, attacked the fishing vessel at about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Benin time, in waters 111 kilometers south of the country’s Contonou Port. 

A total of 30 crew members were onboard the Ghanaian-flagged Panofi Frontier ship, but the kidnappers took off with only six people. The remaining 24 sailors, who are all Ghanaian, are returning to Ghana on the vessel. 

As of press time, the identity and whereabouts of the kidnappers have not been identified. It was not immediately known whether the abductees remained unharmed. 

Officials said they had set up an emergency response team, and were working with the authorities of relevant countries to secure the release of the Koreans as soon as possible.

The recent escalation of maritime piracy off the coast of West Africa, and primarily in the Gulf of Guinea, has raised great alarm. Though piracy has decreased worldwide, it continues to increase in areas around the Gulf of Guinea, which now accounts for 90 percent of maritime kidnappings in the world, according to the International Maritime Bureau. 

The Gulf of Guinea, stretching from Angola to Senegal, is one of the most crucial shipping routes for oil exports and consumer goods to and from Central and West Africa. Several abductions of Korean sailors have been reported in the surrounding area. 

A Korean national was released earlier this month, along with two Indonesians and three Senegalese, 37 days after the Korean was kidnapped by pirates off the coast of Gabon. 

Three Korean sailors were abducted in seas off Ghana in March 2018. They were released after 32 days. 

By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114