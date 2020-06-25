Guinness World Records accredits Paris Baguette for roll cake

(SPC Group)
South Korea’s SPC Group, which operates bakery franchise Paris Baguette, said it has bagged a Guinness World Records certification for its bestselling roll cake brand.
Paris Baguette’s sales of Silky Roll Cake topped 12.49 million from January 2015 to December 2019 in five countries -- Korea, China, the US, Singapore and Vietnam. It is the largest number of roll cakes to be sold and hence got the honor, the company said.
When converted to distance, it is 3,000 kilometers when connecting all the roll cakes sold in the five years. That is 9,300 times taller than Eiffel Tower in Paris, which is 300 meters high, and 339 times higher than Everest mountain, which has an altitude of 8,848 meters.
“The reason behind this achievement is the bakery knowhow accumulated over 34 years, efforts of our employees and a strong brand philosophy,” a Paris Baguette official said.
“We will continue to create new history in the confectionery and bakery sector with innovative products and best customer service.”
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration was held separately at SPC Group’s headquarters in Seoul and in London where the Guinness World Records headquarters is based, and was broadcast live on YouTube.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
