 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Life&Style

Korea National University of Cultural Heritage releases book on Korean embroidery

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Jun 25, 2020 - 16:25       Updated : Jun 25, 2020 - 16:25
Cover of “2,000 Years of Korean Embroidery” (CHA)
Cover of “2,000 Years of Korean Embroidery” (CHA)


Korea National University of Cultural Heritage’s traditional arts and crafts professor Sim Yeon-ok has published a book, titled “2,000 Years of Korean Embroidery,” which offers historical analyses on the technical development of Korean embroidery, in collaboration with her students.

Established in 2000, the Korea National University of Cultural Heritage is run by the Cultural Heritage Administration.

The book presents 48 historic embroidery works from the ancient kingdoms period to the Korean Empire. The book describes in detail about the stitching techniques, materials, usages and social meanings reflected in the historically meaningful works.

According to the CHA, the examined artifacts include several items that were rarely introduced before such as the embroidered textile fragments excavated from the Seokam-li historic site in Pyongyang, the tomb of Baekje King Muryeong in Gongju, South Chungcheong Province, and the Mireuksa temple site in Iksan, North Jeolla Province.

Some of the items located overseas that reflect Korean embroidery culture are also introduced in this book.

All objects in the book are photographed by Seo Heun-kang. To enhance readers’ understanding, the book contains over 550 high-quality images of the examined artifacts and 64 diagrams illustrating detailed techniques and structure of the pieces.

“We will continue to work hard to promote the outstanding techniques and beauty of Korean embroidery to the world through this new book ‘2,000 Years of Korean Embroidery,’” Sim said in a statement.

The new publication is Sim’s third about Korean textiles. Previously, the professor published “5,000 Years of Korean Textiles” and “2,000 Years of Korean Textile Design” in 2002 and 2006, respectively.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114