WeMade wins IP lawsuit in Singapore against Chinese copycats

The Legend of Mir 2 (WeMade)





WeMade said Thursday that it has won a lawsuit against Chinese rivals in a Singapore-based arbitration court for breaching a software license agreement (SLA) for its game The Legend of Mir 2.



According to the South Korean game company, the International Chamber of Commerce’s International Court of Arbitration confirmed that the SLA on The Legend of Mir 2 that WeMade signed with Korean game company Actoz Soft and Chinese game company Shanda Games’ affiliate Lansha Information Technology expired on Sept. 28 2017, thereby forcing them to stop using the game’s name and return the rights to ChuanQi IP, a subsidiary of WeMade that manages businesses regarding The Legend of Mir series.



WeMade filed the lawsuit in May 2017 to confirm the termination and invalidity of the SLA with Actoz Soft, Shanda Games and Lansha Information Technology and to claim compensation for damages.



The court ordered the three defendants to pay compensation to ChuanQi IP. The exact amount will be decided in later hearings.



“If there’s any person or business that signed or knows about a sub-license contract regarding The Legend of Mir 2, please report it WeMade or ChuanQi IP,” a WeMade official said.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)