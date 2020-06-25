 Back To Top
Business

KAI seeks to supply 20 TA-50 fighters to Air Force

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jun 25, 2020 - 17:10       Updated : Jun 25, 2020 - 17:10
TA-50 trainer jet (Defense Acquisition Program Administration)
TA-50 trainer jet (Defense Acquisition Program Administration)


Korea Aerospace Industries is set to sell 20 TA-50 fighters to the South Korean Air Force, according to industry sources Thursday.

South Korea’s sole aircraft manufacturer and a committee under the Defense Acquisition Program Administration are set to discuss the sales of 20 units of TA-50 lead-in fighter trainers to the Korean Air Force on Friday, they said.

“If the defense project promotion committee approves the deal, KAI and DAPA are expected sign a 700-billion-won ($580 million) supply contract sometime next week,” an industry source said.

In May, DAPA confirmed its plan to introduce 20 more TA-50s by 2024 during a defense project promotion committee meeting hosted by Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo.

TA-50 is a lead-in fighter trainer that was developed by adding a weapons system and a radar to KAI’s supersonic advanced trainer jet T-50.

The 700-billion-won deal is expected to give a breathing room to KAI whose exports have been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak.

On top of the deal, KAI is expected to sign a 1.3-trillion-won deal with the Army to supply 60 Surion choppers in the fourth quarter, according to NH Investment & Securities.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
