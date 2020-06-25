[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages



Retro bingsu at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas’ Lobby Lounge presents mugwort bingsu in collaboration with Danish royal porcelain brand Royal Copenhagen.



Retro mugwort bingsu, prepared by the hotel’s patissier with Korean herb mugwort, is served in a bowl from Royal Copenhagen. This year, the bingsu is also available in individual servings.



Retro mugwort bingsu is available until the end of August at 45,000 won for two to three servings or 27,000 won for an individual serving.



For more information or inquiries, call Lobby Lounge at (02) 559-7603.









Tropical afternoon at Novotel Ambassador Dongdaemun



Novotel Ambassador Dongdaemun Hotel & Residences’ Gourmet Bar presents its tropical afternoon tea set and brunch set fit for summer afternoons.



Both sets offer desserts made with summer fruits including mango, dragon fruit, coconut and more. Guests can pair the desserts with coffee or tea.



The brunch menu features croissants, waffles, omelets, grilled sausages, arrabbiata pasta and salad along with desserts.



The course meals are available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, priced at 35,000 won for one person and at 66,000 won for two.



For more information or reservation, call Gourmet Bar at (02) 3425-8102.









Unique bingsu at Grand Hyatt Seoul



Grand Hyatt Seoul’s lobby lounge cafe Gallery will serve mango basil Champagne bingsu from July 1 to Aug. 31.



Mango basil Champagne bingsu features shaved milk ice topped with mango, along with basil Champagne sherbet made with more than 40 percent Champagne. Mango puree, condensed milk and red beans are served along with the bingsu.



The bingsu costs 40,000 won and will be available daily from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.



For more information or to make a reservation, call Gallery at (02) 799-8899.









Staycation at Park Hyatt Seoul



Park Hyatt Seoul presents the Experience More package, marking the hotel’s official reopening Tuesday.



The package features breakfast for two served in-room, a complimentary one-tier room upgrade applicable up to City View Deluxe level and a Park Hyatt Seoul signature teddy bear. A bathrobe for kids will be offered to guests staying with children on a first come, first served basis.



Stays until June 30 are available for a reservation through the package. Prices begin at 283,500 won for a standard room.



For more information or inquires, call Park Hyatt Seoul at (02) 2016-1234.









Solo bingsu at Conrad Seoul



Conrad Seoul’s rooftop bar Vvertigo will offer single-serve bingsu starting on Monday.



Typically, bingsu is shared among two or three people. However, as one-person bingsu has become the new norm amid social distancing, Vvertigo is offering its solo tropical-flavored pina colada bingsu and coffee-flavored Irish ice bingsu. The bingsu varieties are liquor-based, but can be enjoyed as nonalcohol desserts upon request.



Pina colada bingsu costs 18,000 won and Irish ice bingsu is priced at 12,000 won. The promotion runs until Aug. 31.



For more information, call Vvertigo at (02) 6137-7766.