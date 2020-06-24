[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea



Taebaek Sunflower Festival



The Taebaek Sunflower Festival takes place July 14-Aug. 16 in Guwau Village, celebrating the area’s wide array of colorful wildflowers and endless fields of sunflowers. The village in Gangwon Province has the largest sunflower field in Korea.



The festival area is filled with 300 species of wild flowers, along with a walking path nearby the sunflower field. Hands-on programs related to wild flowers will be prepared.



For more information in Korean, visit sunflowerfestival.co.kr. Call the travel hotline at 1330 for help in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.









Night of Ganghwa & Heritage Story



Organized by the Ganghwa County Office and Incheon Tourism Organization, Night of Ganghwa & Heritage Story offers eight different programs to visitors, introducing the cultural heritage of Ganghwa.



The festival, held Sept. 11-12 at the Yongheunggung Palace Park in Ganghwa, Incheon, west of Seoul, involves traditional art performances, a media facade and a parade, along with hands-on experiences for visitors of all age.



Call the travel hotline at 1330 for help in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.









Jeongnamjin Jangheung Water Festival



The Jeongnamjin Jangheung Water Festival held in Jangheung, South Jeolla Province, from Aug. 1-8, celebrates the clean and refreshing water of the Tamjin River and Jangheung Lake.



The water festival takes place in areas along the river and in the Cypress Forest Woodland, allowing festivalgoers to take part in refreshing water activities from day to night.



For more information in Korean, visit festival.jangheung.go.kr. Call the travel hotline at 1330 for help in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.









Centum Beer Festival



The Centum Beer Festival, sponsored and managed by the Centum Beer Festival Committee, is held at KNN Centum Plaza in Busan every summer. The festival offers unlimited beer and snacks for all visitors. Though the event typically takes place in May, this year it has been postponed to August due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus. It is now scheduled for Aug. 20-30. Performances will take place throughout the festival period from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.



For more information in Korean, visit www.beerfestival.co.kr. Call the travel hotline at 1330 for help in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.









Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival



The Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival commemorates the Great Battle of Hansan in 1592, one of the most important naval battles in Korean history. Visitors will be able to see models of the geobukseon, or turtle ship, designed by Adm. Yi Sun-sin as well as ships used by the Japanese Navy at the time. In addition to learning all about the battle, visitors will be able to enjoy the beautiful natural scenery of Tongyeong. A variety of hands-on experience programs are available for visitors.



The festival will take place Aug. 12-16 at the Donam Tourist Complex and across Tongyeong.



For more information in Korean, visit www.hansanf.org.